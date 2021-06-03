Gold headed for its biggest weekly decline since March on investor concerns over a potential pullback in central bank stimulus amid signs the recovery is gathering pace.

Bullion was little changed after tumbling 2 per cent Thursday. The dollar rose and Treasuries were steady ahead of Friday’s U.S. payrolls data. Service providers expanded at the fastest pace on record last month, highlighting the ramp-up in business activity across the economy. American companies added the most jobs in May in nearly a year, according to the ADP Research Institute.

Still, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday that now is not the time for the U.S. central bank to adjust its bond-buying program, though it makes sense for the officials to be talking through options for the future. That followed comments from his Philadelphia counterpart, Patrick Harker, who said it’s appropriate to “slowly, carefully” move back on purchases at a suitable time.

Gold has wobbled after jumping the most in 10 months in May as investors weighed risks including faster inflation and the uneven recovery from the pandemic. The main focus for traders on Friday will be the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May, for clues on the strength of the labor market.

“A much stronger ADP private payrolls report suggests that Friday’s non-farm payroll may also deliver positive surprises,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. That’s strengthening the case for a tapering narrative, she said.

“The precious metal is solidly trading below the critical price level of US$1,900,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade. Investors and traders fear that the strength in the economic numbers will push the Fed to adopt “a more hawkish stance” in monetary policy, he said, adding that this could mean more weakness for gold prices.

Spot gold traded little changed at US$1,869.74 an ounce by 10:03 a.m. in London. It earlier dropped as much as 0.8 per cent to US$1,856.18, the lowest intraday level since May 19. Prices hit the highest level in almost five months on Tuesday but are now down 1.8 per cent this week. Silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ticked up after rising 0.7 per cent on Thursday.