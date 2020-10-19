1h ago
Goldman gives employees paid time off for Election Day voting
Bloomberg News,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is giving its U.S. employees up to a half day off on Nov. 3 to vote in the presidential election, according to a memo to staff.
Key Insights
- Ease of voting during elections has increasingly become a political flashpoint, with a growing push to offer employees more options without repercussions at their place of work.
- Goldman is offering the perk to its staff only on Election Day. Many states are providing expanded early voting options to ease concern about mingling in crowds amid the pandemic.
- Goldman is following several large corporations that have previously said they’re offering paid time off, including Bank of America Corp., Visa Inc. and Coca-Cola Co.