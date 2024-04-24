(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to hire “steadily” in Asia to cater to the growing number of family offices and super-rich in the region, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

“Asia will continue to be a very big opportunity for us,” Marc Nachmann, Goldman’s global head of asset and wealth management, told the newspaper in an interview on April 22. The bank also sees a good number of family offices opening up in Singapore and that appears to be growing, he added.

Nachmann named Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong as key wealth markets for the US bank, without disclosing details on hiring targets. Goldman’s asset and wealth management headcount in Singapore is now 30% larger than that of three years ago, he told the paper.

The bank is also advising clients to continue investing in stocks, as major central banks are poised to lower rates, according to Nachmann.

