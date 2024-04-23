(Bloomberg) -- Greece is going to sell new 30-year bonds as it aims to signal its return to financial normality following a decade-long debt crisis.

The size of the sale could be around €2 billion to €3 billion ($3.2 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. Books on the offer could open as soon as Wednesday, one of the people said.

Greece mandated BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Piraeus Bank SA as joint lead managers for the deal on Tuesday. The country last raised €4 billion from public debt markets in January and is targeting a total of €10 billion in borrowing for the whole year.

Greece last sold 30-year debt in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The new sale will be in line with relevant previous issuance, a finance ministry spokesman said.

All rating companies with the exception of Moody’s Ratings put Greece back in the investment-grade zone last year, a status lost in 2010 when the debt crisis started. S&P Global Ratings lifted Greece’s outlook to positive from stable on Friday on expectations that a tight fiscal regime will reduce debt while growth will continue to outperform peers.

