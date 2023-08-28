(Bloomberg) -- The Greek coastguard rescued 18 migrants off the Greek island of Lesvos after they tried to cross the sea from neighboring Turkey.

A further four migrants were found unconscious, the coastguard said in a statement Monday. State-run Athens News Agency reported that the four were dead. Other media reports said their boat was sinking at the time of the rescue.

The migration issue has become a difficult subject for the government, particularly after more than 500 migrants drowned off the southwest coast of Greece after the vessel they were traveling on capsized while trying to reach Italy from Libya.

