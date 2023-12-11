(Bloomberg) -- Greece will ban fans from attending all football games of the Super League 1 championship for two months, and European matches on a case-by-case basis, as part of measures to combat violence.

“This measure will be able to be extended to home European matches on a case-by-case basis,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told reporters in Athens on Monday. If the government considers that tougher measures are needed “we assure each and every Greek that we will not hesitate for a moment” to take further action, he said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with relevant ministers Saturday to discuss possible moves after hooligans at a volleyball match fired naval flares directly at police, leaving a 31-year-old policeman in a critical condition.

The violence happened Thursday night in an area of Piraeus when fans left an ongoing volleyball match between local rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos and attacked riot police stationed outside. There was no violence inside the sports stadium, but the match was abandoned.

The ban on fans in a European game will apply for the first time Thursday for the Olympiacos-Backa Topola game.

In August, Greece decided to close a host of football fan clubs following clashes in Athens between supporters of local team AEK and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, on the eve of a European qualifier that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old AEK supporter.

READ MORE: Greece to Shut Down Football Fan Clubs After Fatal Clashes

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.