Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and portfolio protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market, historically you miss a lot of the gain.

We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times.

So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing.

Many names look very cheap now. However, if earnings are set to decline or costs rise due to inflation or a higher cost of capital, it can be misleading.

Either way, investors can be encouraged that we are already through a good chunk of this downturn and that historically, big opportunities are not far off.

In the meantime, after several years, cash and bonds look quite attractive.

TOP PICKS:

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Microsoft offers investors a solid growth rate at an attractive valuation.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH TSX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings offers investors a nice growth rate at a compelling valuation.

Nuvei (NVEI TSX)

Nuvei offers investors an exciting growth profile at a compelling valuation.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND MSFT NASD Y Y Y FFH TSX Y Y Y NVEI TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: February 14, 2022

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

Then: $12.43

Now: $8.16

Return: -34%

Total Return: -31%

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC NYSE)

Then: $57.85

Now: $47.30

Return: -18%

Total Return: -17%

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A TSX)

Then: $72.15

Now: $61.67

Return: -15%

Total Return: -14%

Total Return Average: -21%