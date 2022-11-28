14h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: November 28, 2022
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Top Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American stocks and portfolio protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK:
We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market, historically you miss a lot of the gain.
We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times.
So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing.
Many names look very cheap now. However, if earnings are set to decline or costs rise due to inflation or a higher cost of capital, it can be misleading.
Either way, investors can be encouraged that we are already through a good chunk of this downturn and that historically, big opportunities are not far off.
In the meantime, after several years, cash and bonds look quite attractive.
- Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe
- Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts
TOP PICKS:
Microsoft offers investors a solid growth rate at an attractive valuation.
Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH TSX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings offers investors a nice growth rate at a compelling valuation.
Nuvei offers investors an exciting growth profile at a compelling valuation.
PAST PICKS: February 14, 2022
Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)
- Then: $12.43
- Now: $8.16
- Return: -34%
- Total Return: -31%
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC NYSE)
- Then: $57.85
- Now: $47.30
- Return: -18%
- Total Return: -17%
Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A TSX)
- Then: $72.15
- Now: $61.67
- Return: -15%
- Total Return: -14%
Total Return Average: -21%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CSH.UN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|WFC NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BAM.A TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y