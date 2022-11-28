Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and portfolio protection strategies 

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market, historically you miss a lot of the gain.

We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times. 

So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing. 

Many names look very cheap now. However, if earnings are set to decline or costs rise due to inflation or a higher cost of capital, it can be misleading. 

Either way, investors can be encouraged that we are already through a good chunk of this downturn and that historically, big opportunities are not far off.     

In the meantime, after several years, cash and bonds look quite attractive. 

TOP PICKS:

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Microsoft offers investors a solid growth rate at an attractive valuation.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH TSX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings offers investors a nice growth rate at a compelling valuation.

Nuvei (NVEI TSX)

Nuvei offers investors an exciting growth profile at a compelling valuation.

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
MSFT NASD Y Y Y
FFH TSX Y Y Y
NVEI TSX Y Y Y

 

PAST PICKS: February 14, 2022

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

  • Then: $12.43
  • Now: $8.16
  • Return: -34%
  • Total Return: -31%

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC NYSE)

  • Then: $57.85
  • Now: $47.30
  • Return: -18%
  • Total Return: -17%

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A TSX)

  • Then: $72.15
  • Now: $61.67
  • Return: -15%
  • Total Return: -14%

Total Return Average: -21%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CSH.UN TSX Y Y Y
WFC NYSE Y Y Y
BAM.A TSX Y Y Y

 