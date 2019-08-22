Toymaker Hasbro Inc. will buy Entertainment One Ltd. for about US$4 billion, its biggest deal ever according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The acquisition expands Hasbro’s slate of intellectual property to include pre-school favorites Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro’s shares slipped in late trading.

Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, eOne shareholders will receive 5.60 pounds in cash for each common share, which Hasbro said represents a 31-per-cent premium to its 30-day average price.

Key Insights

The acquisition will provide “a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP,” Hasbro Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said.

The deal will give the toy company Entertainment One’s scripted and unscripted TV production and development capabilities, which includes animated and live action shows. Hasbro has been a driving force of turning toy properties like Transformers into bankable TV shows and movies, and this will allow it to grow more in this profitable area.

The acquisition also expands Hasbro’s global reach, by adding a major international brand to its portfolio. About half of Entertainment One’s revenue comes outside the U.S.

