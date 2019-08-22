2h ago
Hasbro buys Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One in US$4B deal
Bloomberg News,
Toymaker Hasbro Inc. will buy Entertainment One Ltd. for about US$4 billion, its biggest deal ever according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The acquisition expands Hasbro’s slate of intellectual property to include pre-school favorites Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro’s shares slipped in late trading.
- Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, eOne shareholders will receive 5.60 pounds in cash for each common share, which Hasbro said represents a 31-per-cent premium to its 30-day average price.
Key Insights
- The acquisition will provide “a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP,” Hasbro Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said.
- The deal will give the toy company Entertainment One’s scripted and unscripted TV production and development capabilities, which includes animated and live action shows. Hasbro has been a driving force of turning toy properties like Transformers into bankable TV shows and movies, and this will allow it to grow more in this profitable area.
- The acquisition also expands Hasbro’s global reach, by adding a major international brand to its portfolio. About half of Entertainment One’s revenue comes outside the U.S.
Market Reaction
- Hasbro shares fell 4 per cent to US$109.80 at 4:44 p.m. in late trading in New York. The stock has gained 41 per cent so far this year. Entertainment One shares have risen 20 per cent so far this year.