Hollywood Calls In Sick With Covid: What’s Delayed and Canceled

(Bloomberg) --

Late night talk show hosts have been falling like dominoes. First Jimmy Fallon then Seth Meyers, now James Corden.

Daytime hosts have been hit too -- including Whoopi Goldberg of “The View” and Hoda Kotb from “The Today Show.”

As dozens test positive for Covid on sets, production has been paused on TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS” and “9-1-1.”

“Star Trek: Picard” had to halt shooting after 50 crew members tested positive for Covid.

It’s all feeling a bit deja vu.

Here’s a roundup of what’s been delayed, moved online and canceled as daily cases reach record levels.

AFI Awards scheduled for Jan. 7 has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

BAFTA Tea Party, an event for the British film and television awards, which was scheduled for Jan. 8 in Los Angeles, has been canceled.

Dead and Company has canceled concerts in Cancun, Mexico which were set to begin today after John Mayer tested positive.

Disney has moved theatrical release for Pixar’s “Turning Red” to Disney+ as a streaming exclusive to premiere on March 11. Red carpet premieres for “Scream,” “How I Met Your Father” and “Peacemaker” have been canceled.

E3, the video game industry’s annual show, typically held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June, has been canceled.

The Golden Globes, scheduled for Jan. 9, is skipping its live audience, host and broadcast.

The Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, has been postponed. Grammy nominee BTS has canceled their trip to the U.S. Three band members tested positive for Covid in December.

Palm Springs International Film Festival, scheduled to kickoff Friday, has been canceled.

Sundance Film Festival has moved online for Jan. 20 through Jan. 30.

Not canceled yet? The Super Bowl, to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, SAG Awards in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, SXSW in Austin on March 11 through March 20, The Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, and Coachella in Indio, California, which just announced headliners Kayne West and Billie Eilish as headliners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.