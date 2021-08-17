Home Depot Inc. posted weaker-than-expected results in the second quarter, joining the trend of early pandemic winners coming back to earth after outsize gains over the past year.

Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 4.5 per cent in the period ended Aug. 1, the Atlanta-based company said Tuesday in a statement. That missed the 5.6 per cent average of analysts estimates. The shares headed for their eighth straight decline the day of an earnings report, slumping 3 per cent to US$324.87 in early trading.

The retailer’s historic revenue gains during the pandemic have been anchored by Americans fixing up their homes. Now, with the economy reopening, major renovations done by professionals are becoming a larger business. That led to an 11 per cent gain in the average purchase price, but overall transactions fell 5.8 per cent, not enough to sustain the momentum.

Home Depot may face increased competition from local businesses as consumer behavior shifts and the initial DIY craze subsides, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “It is so important for Home Depot to emphasize the convenience and speed of its online services,” Saunders wrote in a note. “It is going to have to work increasingly hard to secure that share from others.”

The waning effects of the pandemic in the U.S. have reversed the fortunes of many companies that saw demand surge during lockdowns, from household cleaner Clorox Co. to streaming-video giant Netflix Inc. Walmart Inc. bucked the trend Tuesday, reporting same-store sales gains that topped analysts’ estimates.

While many competitors have released a forecast, Home Depot again declined to do so, citing continued uncertainty from the pandemic. One possible reason for the uncertainty at retailers like Home Depot and Walmart Inc.: Investors are struggling to figure out what will happen once government stimulus wanes, according to Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.

The company didn’t mention inflation in its statement, something that has been a concern as the pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains and the cost of materials and labor become more expensive. Analysts are keen to hear more on the subject on a conference call at 9 a.m. New York time.