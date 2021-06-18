Is your portfolio bubbly, frothy or just right?



The words bubbly, frothy have been making headlines recently, but how do you know if your portfolio is in good shape? Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson explains how average investors can find signs of froth or bubbles in their investments . He advises investors to read financial statements, consult an advisor or check ratings on stocks to avoid underlying issues they may not realize.



Canada's hot housing market begins to slow



Canadian home sales dropped in May for the second-straight month as buyers and sellers pulled back from their frenzied pace that warranted Canada the title of world's second bubbliest housing market by Bloomberg Economics. “More and more, there is anecdotal evidence of offer fatigue and frustration among buyers, and the urgency to lock down a place to ride out COVID would also be expected to fade at this point given where we are with the pandemic," said Cliff Stevenson, chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association on why momentum has slowed.



Do you have enough to retire comfortably?



As company pension plans are declining and more Canadians find themselves having to create retirement savings plans on their own, saving enough to fund yourself comfortably in retirement is a serious concern for many. A report from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan with Abacus Data found only 37 per cent of respondents were able to save anything for retirement over the past year. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid goes over why it is important to not only count on government aid for when you retire.

Return to office pushing women out of work

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the careers of working mothers, but a return to the office may push more women out of the workforce in order to look after their children. With day-care centers, camps and other programs still below pre-pandemic levels it is easier for a parent —often the mom—to drop out of the workforce temporarily. Some companies in the U.S. are allowing hybrid work arrangements or a delayed start to when kids return to school.

Mortgage debt surges in Canada



Housing boom driven by the pandemic is piling on the debt for many Canadians eager to buy. Household mortgage debt grew by one per cent in April to $1.69 trillion. The average price for a home in Canada has surged 38 per cent over the past year to $688,208, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. The increase in prices are pushing Canadians to take on higher loans which is concerning to policy makers.

