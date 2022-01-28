22h ago
Home Economics: March interest rate hike firmly on the table; RRSP turns 65 years old
BNN Bloomberg
Price pressures will remain intense, not good news for homebuyers: RBC Economics' Hogue
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Attention turns to March for Bank of Canada rate hike
After a surprise hold from the Bank of Canada on interest rates, Canadians are now looking to March for liftoff. RBC Economics says higher rates should put a damper on soaring home prices, but adds we’ll likely have to wait until the second half of the year to see that happen. If you have a variable rate mortgage, you should prepare for a higher monthly mortgage payment, while CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid says don’t rush to buy things you already can’t afford just to take advantage of ultra-low rates.
Happy 65th birthday to the RRSP. Has much changed since its inception?
Canadians have been socking money away for retirement in RRSPs since 1957. Aside from a few tweaks over this time, the way RRSPs work is generally the same. You put money into your RRSP now and get a deduction on your income taxes. The money will then be taxed upon withdrawal in your retirement. Keep in mind the deadline to take advantage of this tax deduction for the 2021 tax year is March 1.
Your apprehension about math could be impacting your finances
If math makes you nervous or anxious, it could lead you to avoid managing your finances, according to experts who spoke to the Canadian Press. Math Guru Founder Vanessa Vakharia says if you don’t know your household budget numbers, you risk overspending and accumulating debt – all because of a fear of math.
19% of homebuyers already own multiple properties: Survey
There’s been a renewed spotlight on investors’ impact on the real estate market as the housing affordability crisis worsens. A new RATESDOTCA and BNN Bloomberg survey found one-in-five homebuyers during the pandemic already owned multiple properties, while the remaining respondents were either first-time homebuyers or simply moving to a new primary residence. The survey found 14 per cent of buyers funded their purchase using leveraged equity from an existing property.
Micro-weddings allow couples to splurge on what they want
After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions, small weddings have been brought back into the mainstream. Online searches for “micro weddings” has been rising, data shows. By scaling back the size of your wedding, some couples are finding they can splurge on the event to get exactly what they want - without being left with a debt hangover.
After a surprise hold from the Bank of Canada on interest rates, Canadians are now looking to March for liftoff. RBC Economics says higher rates should put a damper on soaring home prices, but adds we’ll likely have to wait until the second half of the year to see that happen. If you have a variable rate mortgage, you should prepare for a higher monthly mortgage payment, while CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid says don’t rush to buy things you already can’t afford just to take advantage of ultra-low rates.
Happy 65th birthday to the RRSP. Has much changed since its inception?
Canadians have been socking money away for retirement in RRSPs since 1957. Aside from a few tweaks over this time, the way RRSPs work is generally the same. You put money into your RRSP now and get a deduction on your income taxes. The money will then be taxed upon withdrawal in your retirement. Keep in mind the deadline to take advantage of this tax deduction for the 2021 tax year is March 1.
Your apprehension about math could be impacting your finances
If math makes you nervous or anxious, it could lead you to avoid managing your finances, according to experts who spoke to the Canadian Press. Math Guru Founder Vanessa Vakharia says if you don’t know your household budget numbers, you risk overspending and accumulating debt – all because of a fear of math.
19% of homebuyers already own multiple properties: Survey
There’s been a renewed spotlight on investors’ impact on the real estate market as the housing affordability crisis worsens. A new RATESDOTCA and BNN Bloomberg survey found one-in-five homebuyers during the pandemic already owned multiple properties, while the remaining respondents were either first-time homebuyers or simply moving to a new primary residence. The survey found 14 per cent of buyers funded their purchase using leveraged equity from an existing property.
Micro-weddings allow couples to splurge on what they want
After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions, small weddings have been brought back into the mainstream. Online searches for “micro weddings” has been rising, data shows. By scaling back the size of your wedding, some couples are finding they can splurge on the event to get exactly what they want - without being left with a debt hangover.
TIP JAR
117%
- The implied odds of the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates at its March 2 meeting, according to Bloomberg data as of midday Friday.