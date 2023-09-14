​Homebuilding stocks positioned to rise: Analyst Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Homebuilding stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 this year and one analyst says they will continue to rise in the months ahead.



Joe Ahlersmeyer, equity research analyst at Deutsche Bank, told BNN Bloomberg on Thursday that home building stocks have skyrocketed from demand, despite affordability concerns in the housing market.



“There is this an underlying need for those buyers to go out and buy a home and the builders are willing to work with them,” he said,” he said.



He recommended DR Horton Inc. (DHI), Meritage Homes (MTH) and TopBuild Corp (BLD) as his top three picks in the homebuilding space.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above.



