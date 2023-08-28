Three industrial stocks with great value: CIO Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Hot picks: Three stocks to buy in the industrials sector

The industrial sector has lagged behind the broader equity markets, but one investment expert says this makes it a great buying opportunity for investors.



James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research, said many stocks within the industrial space are trading below well below their companies’ value and are well positioned for turnaround.



“Investors have to recognize that valuation in the industrial sector is just extremely compelling,” he told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Monday.



Demmert recommended Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Siemens Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) as his top stock picks within the industrial sector.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients own shares of the stocks mentioned above.



