Growing concern over China's economy has one currency expert looking for safety in commodities and currency markets.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Kathy Lien, managing director at BKForex, said commodities such as gold and currencies including the U.S. dollar are a good hedge for investors who are concerned about China’s economic performance.



“If China, who is one of the largest buyers of goods around the world, has its purchasing power diminished as much as it has, it’s going to hurt its trading partners across the region, and later on across the world,” she warned.



She recommended gold, the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the American dollar (USD) as good safe havens for investors during uncertain economic times.



