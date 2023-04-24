(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans Monday subpoenaed a top FBI official to testify about accusations conservative employees have made that they faced illegal retaliation after complaining to lawmakers about senior bureau leaders.

The subpoena signed by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan summons Jennifer Leigh Moore, executive assistant director of the FBI’s Human Resource Branch, to appear for closed-door questioning under oath on May 10.

The subpoena does not specify the nature of the FBI employees’ complaints about the agency’s leadership.

Jordan and House Republicans previously have said they are investigating alleged instances of “abuse and misconduct” against employees expressing conservative views. Those allegedly included revocation of their security clearances and indefinite suspensions.

In a statement Monday, committee spokesman Russell Dye said Jordan issued the subpoena after Moore refused to answer questions for the probe.

The FBI said in an emailed statement that Moore “voluntarily answered questions” about the agency’s handling of security clearance revocations “for several hours.”

“She did not discuss the details of specific individuals whose cases are still under review to protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of the individuals,” the statement added.

Jordan has said in a letter that Moore signed many of the formal notices for these adverse personnel actions, and that the committee is looking into whether the FBI is engaging in a “purge” of employees with conservative views.

--With assistance from Chris Strohm.

(Updates with FBI response beginning with sixth paragraph.)

