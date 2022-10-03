Housing has never been so unaffordable in Canada: RBC Report



Canadian consumer confidence has dropped to near record lows again amid growing angst about the global economy.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on weekly polling, declined for a fifth straight week to touch some of the weakest levels ever outside of the last two economic crises.

Canadians have rarely been so pessimistic about the economy since the index was launched in 2008. Half of Canadians expect the economy will weaken over the next few months, with only 14 per cent anticipating a stronger economy.

The slide has almost fully erased a mini-rebound in sentiment in August and suggests households are buckling under the weight of rising consumer prices, higher borrowing costs, a housing correction, plunging stock markets and growing talk of recession.

The souring mood casts doubt on whether Canadian consumer spending can continue to drive the nation’s economic expansion.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security, the economy and real-estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 telephone responses.

Here are some other poll highlights: