Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

National Bank of Canada could be the most motivated buyer in the sweepstakes for HSBC Canada, according to one analyst.Mike Rizvanovic at Keefe Bruyette & Woods said the Montreal-based lender "could have the most compelling reason" to buy HSBC's operations in this country after the global banking giant confirmed that a sale is being considered in a strategic review."A deal could provide [National Bank] with instant meaningful geographic diversification to Western Canada and sizable earnings per share accretion of about eight per cent," he stated in a report to clients Tuesday night.Rizvanovic said he thinks Royal Bank of Canada is the only Big Six institution that could cover the cost of a takeover, which he estimates could reach as much as $8.5 billion, with existing excess capital. However, he said HSBC Canada would deliver a more modest earnings boost to RBC at about five per cent.