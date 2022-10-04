Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

HSBC Holdings Plc confirmed Tuesday that it's considering selling its Canadian division.“HSBC regularly reviews its businesses in all its markets. We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada. Amongst the options being explored is a potential sale of HSBC Group’s 100 per cent equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada. HSBC Bank Canada is a very strong business and Canada’s leading international bank. The review is at an early stage and no decisions have been made,” a bank spokesperson said in an email to BNN Bloomberg.Earlier, Sky News reported that a "multibillion pound" sale was being mulled and that HSBC had told investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to suss out potential buyers.According to HSBC's most recent annual report, its Canadian operations contributed US$768 million of pre-tax profit in 2021, which amounted to about four per cent of the bank's $18.9 billion in total profit for the year.This is a developing story, more to come.