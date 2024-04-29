OpenAI Strikes Deal to Use Financial Times Content in ChatGPT

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI will begin using attributed content from the Financial Times, incorporating summaries, quotes and links from the newspaper into ChatGPT responses.

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

It’s the latest media licensing deal from OpenAI, which has come under fire for using news articles and other material from publishers to train its flagship artificial intelligence product. The deal with the Financial Times, which is owned by Japanese media company Nikkei Inc., marks OpenAI’s first with a major UK news publisher.

In a statement on Monday, Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, said the Financial Times partnership would “enrich the ChatGPT experience with real-time, world-class journalism for millions of people around the world.”

Lightcap has held a range of meetings with publishers, including CNN and Fox, to license content for OpenAI’s services. In Europe, the company has cut deals with Germany’s Axel Springer, French paper Le Monde and Spanish media conglomerate Prisa.

But OpenAI still faces several accusations from publishers that it broke copyright laws, including a December lawsuit from the New York Times. OpenAI has disputed the Times claims.

“Apart from the benefits to the FT, there are broader implications for the industry,” FT Group Chief Executive Officer John Ridding said in the statement. “It’s right, of course, that AI platforms pay publishers for the use of their material.”

