Hungary Plans At Least 16 Agreements With China During Xi Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to sign at least 16 agreements with China during President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit from Wednesday, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The agreements, which may total 18 as two are still under negotiation, will focus on expanding the Hungarian chapter of the Belt and Road Initiative to include further rail, road and energy projects, Szijjarto was quoted as saying in a ministry statement on Monday. The sides will also review the possibility for nuclear cooperation.

Szijjarto denied an earlier report that Xi may travel to the southern city of Pecs to announce an investment by Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor. Xi’s delegation will include China’s foreign, finance and trade ministers.

Xi will visit Hungary after talks in France and a stop in Serbia, part of the Chinese leader’s first visit to the European Union in five years. Xi is scheduled to depart Hungary on Friday.

