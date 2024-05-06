1h ago
Hungary Plans At Least 16 Agreements With China During Xi Visit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to sign at least 16 agreements with China during President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit from Wednesday, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
The agreements, which may total 18 as two are still under negotiation, will focus on expanding the Hungarian chapter of the Belt and Road Initiative to include further rail, road and energy projects, Szijjarto was quoted as saying in a ministry statement on Monday. The sides will also review the possibility for nuclear cooperation.
Read more: China’s Billions Help Xi Make Useful Friends in Eastern Europe
Szijjarto denied an earlier report that Xi may travel to the southern city of Pecs to announce an investment by Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor. Xi’s delegation will include China’s foreign, finance and trade ministers.
Xi will visit Hungary after talks in France and a stop in Serbia, part of the Chinese leader’s first visit to the European Union in five years. Xi is scheduled to depart Hungary on Friday.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:34
Young investors more likely to switch advisers, citing high fees: J.D. Power survey
-
Calgary home sales jump in April being driven by lower-priced houses: board
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
Electricity imports from U.S. topped exports in February amid drought: StatCan
-
6:48
Oil company earnings underwhelm despite crude price flirting with US$85 a barrel
-
6:11
Meta projects higher spending, weaker revenue amid AI push