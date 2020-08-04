CALGARY - Husky Energy Inc. is joining other major oil sands producers in setting a short-term emissions intensity reduction target as a preliminary step as it works on a way to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In its 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, it calls for a 25 per cent emissions per barrel reduction by 2025, noting it is a “start” while it invests in new technologies and carbon offsets to reach its longer-term goal.

Husky also announced a gender diversity commitment to have 25 per cent of its senior leadership roles occupied by women by 2025, up from 16 per cent last year.

Fellow Calgary-based oilsands producers Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. have set targets to reach a 30 per cent reduction in carbon intensity per barrel by 2030 and Cenovus has also endorsed the net-zero-by-2050 goal.

Oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has also pledged to work toward a zero-emissions target without giving a specific date.

Last month, Ottawa unveiled rules associated with its new Impact Assessment Act that would require proposed projects that will still be operating in 2050 to include a plan to get to net zero emissions in order to be approved.