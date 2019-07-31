(Bloomberg) -- The Impossible Burger, so far only available at restaurants, could finally be making its way to U.S. grocery store shelves, giving chief rival Beyond Meat Inc. a new competitor inside retail.

In response to a petition submitted by Impossible Foods, the Silicon Valley-based maker of the eponymous burger, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended its rules to call the use of soy leghemoglobin safe as a color additive in imitation beef, clearing a key hurdle in the company’s push to sell raw product inside grocery stores.

The rule change is effective Sept. 4, though petitioners still have a chance to file objections. The original petition filed in December specified that heme could “not exceed 0.8% by weight” of the final product.

“Should no objections be raised, the direct-to-consumer sale of uncooked, red-colored ground beef analogue products containing soy leghemoglobin will be allowed,” the FDA said in a statement.

The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Soy leghemoglobin, or “heme,” is the ingredient that gives the Impossible Burger its essential meat-like flavor. Red in hue, it hadn’t previously been formally approved as a safe color additive, meaning retailers couldn’t let individual consumers purchase the uncooked product the way they can buy and bring home raw Beyond Meat patties.

That’s meant Impossible Foods has been limited to selling inside restaurants. It’s offered at large restaurant chains Red Robin and White Castle, and it has inked a deal to be sold in all 7,300 Burger Kings nationwide by the end of the year.

