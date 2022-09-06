Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Indigo names Peter Ruis as new CEO, Heather Reisman to become executive chair

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. says Peter Ruis has been promoted to chief executive, replacing Heather Reisman, who founded the company.

    The company says Reisman will become executive chair and will remain deeply involved in the business.

    Reisman says Ruis is the right leader for Indigo and that he will be instrumental to both the company's future success and to sustaining the core values and culture that have underpinned the organization since its founding.

    Ruis was president of Indigo before taking the top job effective Sept. 5.

    He has also been appointed as a member of Indigo's board of directors.

    Indigo also announced that Andrea Limbardi, the retailer's chief customer and digital officer, has been appointed president.