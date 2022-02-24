(Bloomberg) -- Dutch banking giant ING Groep NV is restricting financing to commodities trading after Russia invaded Ukraine, as the attack is fueling concerns about more sanctions to come, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Amsterdam-based bank, one of the largest financiers to the commodities industry, is curbing lending to some Russian and Ukrainian clients, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. It’s also limiting the financing of everything from oil to metals and agriculture products from the countries, the people said.

Russia launched a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine early Thursday, triggering the worst security crisis Europe has witnessed in decades. Ukraine said Russian forces have entered the Kyiv region near the border with Belarus, and separatists have begun assaults in the eastern part of the country.

ING is still considering financing for some clients and specific flows on a case by case basis, one person said.

A spokesman for ING didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

