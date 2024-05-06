(Bloomberg) -- Texas burger chain Whataburger is returning to the debt market to cut borrowing costs on its existing leveraged loan and redeem the remaining preferred equity on its balance sheet, finishing a transaction it started earlier this year.

The restaurant chain, known for its white and orange restaurants and hefty burgers, launched a $2.73 billion leveraged loan offering, according to people familiar with the matter. It will use $2.59 billion to reprice its existing obligation and an incremental $140 million loan will be used to redeem preferred equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Morgan Stanley is leading the transaction and a lender call will be held Monday at 11 a.m. New York time, the people said. Price talk has not been announced. The company’s existing $2.58 billion loan due 2028 carries a margin of 325 basis points over the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley, Whataburger and its owner, BDT Capital Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A slowdown in new supply has given issuers an upper hand as they return to the debt market to reprice their loans. Repricing can potentially save leveraged borrowers millions of dollars. But it can be less ideal for investors already holding an issuer’s loan, because they either have to accept a lower coupon or have their holdings repaid before expected, which can hurt returns.

Whataburger issued a $340 million leveraged loan earlier this year to redeem a portion of its outstanding preferred equity. Monday’s issuance will fund the redemption of the remaining preferred stock, the people said.

