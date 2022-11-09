Intact Financial reports net income of $370M

Are you looking for a stock?

    Intact Financial Corp. says it saw a 23 per cent rise in net income despite "active weather" and ongoing cost pressures in the quarter.

    The insurance company says it had a profit of $370 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from $300 million for the same quarter last year.

    Earnings worked out to $2.02 per share, up from $1.60 per share last year, when an impairment charge impacted results.

    It says net operating income per share was $2.70, down from $2.87 in the same quarter last year.

    The company says the decline was related to inflation pressures and higher weather-related losses in personal lines, partially offset by strong investment and distribution results.

    Total revenue was $5.39 billion, up from $5.35 billion for the same quarter a year earlier.