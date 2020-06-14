Iran Appeals to IMF to Buck U.S., Grant It a $5 Billion Loan

Iran, facing a resurgence in coronavirus cases, appealed to the International Monetary Fund to defy U.S. resistance and grant the country a $5 billion loan.

President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. is still blocking Iran’s loan application.

“We’re hoping the IMF board won’t remain under U.S. pressure and will live up to its commitments to all countries,” Rouhani said in a statement shown on state TV.

On Sunday, Iran reported its highest daily death toll from the virus since April 13, when the country first started to relax lockdown measures and reopen its economy. So far 187,427 people have been infected and 8,837 have died, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

