(Bloomberg) -- The Food and Drug Administration cleared a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for use after a safety review, the drug regulator said on Friday.

The batch of drug substance, which is the main ingredient, had been produced at an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. plant in Baltimore. A past mix-up at the plant, which had been producing two brands of vaccines, had triggered a sprawling safety review.

The batch is enough for up to 15 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, but still needs to go through the “fill-finish,” or bottling, process, according to a person familiar with the matter.

J&J and Emergent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The doses, once finished, could further fuel Biden’s effort to donate vaccines abroad. He has promised to ship 80 million doses by the end of July, and hinted at expanding that pledge.

The FDA said that to date it has authorized four batches of J&J vaccine drug substance produced at the Emergent facility.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.