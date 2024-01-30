(Bloomberg) -- Lamborghini has sold out of super-cars until 2026 as the wealthiest consumers show little sign of being hit by a broader global slowdown.

“It’s a bit early to give a prognosis, but we have no sign of weakness in the market,” Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann told journalists on a call.

The Italian super-car maker posted record sales of more than 10,000 vehicles last year as it introduced the Revuelto, its first plug-in hybrid model, and quickly racked up a two-year backlog of orders. Lamborghini is only slowly introducing electric vehicles with plans on track for its first battery model in 2028, years after competitors such as Ferrari NV.

“We don’t want to be the first with this technology,“ Winkelmann said. “We want to come on the market when we’re the best, and when the technology is ripe.”

The robust super-car market stands in contrast to the broader auto industry, where manufacturers such as Lamborghini parent Volkswagen AG are seeing demand for EVs cool, putting pressure on their plans to shift away from combustion engines. With full order books, Lamborghini has more breathing room to take the slower approach, which Winkelmann says will allow it to improve battery technology that thus far has been dominated by China.

“What we deliver tomorrow will have a bigger battery capacity than what is on the market from the Chinese,” Winkelmann added. “We are good to be cautious with new technology.”

Despite the measured pace of electrification, Lamborghini is pursuing a sustainability strategy supported by “the largest investment plan in the 60-year history of the company,” the company said in a statement, including the decarbonization of its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini also said it will hire at least 500 new employees by 2026.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.