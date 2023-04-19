(Bloomberg) -- Shares for casino operators with Macau locations were among the best performing after the open after earnings from Las Vegas Sands signaled the return of Chinese gamblers to the region.

“A robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets is now underway,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Goldstein said in a statement Wednesday.

Shares rose 4% after the open, the highest level since May 2021. Fellow casino operators followed Las Vegas Sands higher Thursday morning. Wynn Resorts grew 2.4%, while MGM Resorts was up 1.5% as of 9:48 a.m. in New York. Caesars Entertainment Inc. trailed slightly at 0.1%.

Las Vegas Sands reported positive adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at each of its Macau locations for the first time since 2019. A recovery in Macau spending is likely to benefit the company more than its peers, as Sands had 38% of sales there in 2022, compared with 20% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and 5% for MGM Resorts International, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Brian Egger wrote in a note before the earnings release.

Las Vegas Sands witnessed a recovery in all gaming and non-gaming segments during the first quarter. Overall, adjusted property Ebitda rose more than sevenfold in the period to $792 million from $110 million in the prior year.

(Updates share moves after the open.)

