(Bloomberg) -- Perficient Inc. is considering a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The US-listed technology consultant is working with advisers to explore strategic options and gauge buyer interest, according to the people. It’s likely to attract interest from both private equity firms and industry players, they said.

Shares of Perficient have fallen more than a third in New York trading this year, leaving the company with a market value of about $1.5 billion.

The St. Louis-based company hasn’t made a final decision and could still decide to remain publicly traded, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Perficient declined to comment.

Perficient, which has been public since 1999, has operations across the Americas, Europe and India, according to its website. It has about 300 Fortune 1000 client relationships and has worked with the likes of Xcel Energy and GoHealth Urgent Care.

