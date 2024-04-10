(Bloomberg) -- Leerink Partners hired Rothschild & Co. managing director Timothy Hotchandani to focus on health-care dealmaking involving life-science tools and diagnostics companies, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hotchandani will come aboard as a senior managing director and will be based in Los Angeles, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the hiring wasn’t yet public. He’ll report to Barry Blake, Leerink’s global co-head of health-care investment banking, one of the people said. Blake is also global co-head of overall investment banking at Leerink, according to the firm’s website.

Hotchandani had worked at Rothschild since 2017 and was based in Santa Monica, California, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. He was previously a managing director at Deutsche Bank AG.

Representatives for Leerink didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. A Rothschild spokesperson declined to comment.

While Hotchandani was at Rothschild, the bank helped advise Mirus Bio on its sale of a controlling stake to KKR & Co.-backed Gamma Biosciences. The firm also advised Meridian Bioscience Inc. on its acquisition by SD Biosensor Inc. and SJL Partners LLC, among other transactions in the sector.

Leerink said in January that it hired Philip Boyd as a senior managing director for health-care services and technology dealmaking.

Jeff Leerink founded Leerink in 1995 as a health-care and life sciences-focused advisory firm before selling it to SVB Financial Group in 2019. He and his management team ultimately bought the investment bank back from the bankrupt former owner of Silicon Valley Bank last year after regulators took over the bank.

