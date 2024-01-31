(Bloomberg) -- Premier League team Liverpool FC will be the subject of a documentary, set to be broadcast at the end of the current season.

The multi-episodic production will follow Jürgen Klopp and his team through his final season at Liverpool, according to a statement from the club.

Klopp, who made a surprise announcement about his departure last week, had reportedly turned down interest from Amazon’s successful All or Nothing series in 2018.

“With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special — its people,” Klopp said in a statement from the club. The German manager was brought on by the club’s US owner Fenway Sports Group in 2015.

The series will be produced by London-based Lorton Entertainment, which was behind other sports titles, such as Diego Maradona and the Steven Gerrard film, Make Us Dream.

Bloomberg previously reported on the documentary production.

Liverpool currently tops the Premier League table and is second favorite to win, according to the latest betting odds at Paddy Power.

