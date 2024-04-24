(Bloomberg) -- Former Liverpool and England football star John Barnes has been banned as a company director after his firm failed to pay more than £190,000 ($236,290) in tax.

The UK’s Insolvency Service said Wednesday that Barnes’ media company paid no taxes between November 2018 and October 2020 despite making more than £400,000 in earnings. The ex-footballer, who makes regular appearances on TV, has been banned for the next three-and-a-half years, it said.

The company, John Barnes Media Ltd., went into liquidation last year, and a bankruptcy petition by HM Revenue & Customs was dismissed in the autumn, the BBC reported at the time.

Barnes began his career at Watford FC in the 1980s. Later he signed for Liverpool — England’s most dominant football team at the time — winning a series of trophies. He played for England 79 times, including at two World Cups.

“This disqualification should serve as a deterrent to other directors that if you do not pay your taxes while directing money elsewhere, you are at risk of being banned,” said Mike Smith, the Insolvency Service’s chief investigator.

