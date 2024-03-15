(Bloomberg) -- German airline Lufthansa noted progress in talks with trade union Verdi after a strike by ground staff over pay saw thousands of flights canceled.

“We’ve come closer to a solution, but we’ve not yet reached a conclusion,” Lufthansa Human Resources Chief Michael Niggemann said Thursday evening in an emailed statement. “We now want to clarify the outstanding points together with the help of arbitration in order to reach an agreement.”

Verdi, which has been organizing industrial action for months, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week’s two-day walkout saw about 1,000 flights canceled.

Europe’s largest airline group estimates that strikes in January and February cost it at least €100 million ($109 million), with hundreds of thousands of passenger journeys disrupted.

