Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 24, 2022

    Lyft to slow hiring and cut costs in face of market volatility

    Jackie Davalos, Bloomberg News

    Rob Lauzon discusses Uber

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Lyft Inc. plans to slow hiring and cut costs in parts of the company as the ride-hailing giant grapples with the turbulence hitting technology stocks. 

    President John Zimmer told employees on Tuesday that the company isn’t planning to lay off staff, according to spokeswoman Jodi Seth. And even as it reins in hiring, Lyft plans to give “eligible team members” new stock options to account for declines in the company’s share price.

    “We’re focused on accelerating profitable growth,” Seth said in a statement. “We’re also being responsible about costs and will significantly slow hiring.”

    Lyft shares have fallen more than 60 per cent this year. Its decline accelerated when the San Francisco-based company indicated it would be ramping up spending on driver incentives to cope with a persistent labor shortage.

     