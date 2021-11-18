47m ago
Macy’s Rallies After Forecasting a Surge in Year-End Sales
(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter and raised its full-year earnings guidance, showing that consumer demand remains robust as the department-store chain enters its crucial holiday season.
- Comparable sales at stores owned by the company rose 37.2%, according to a statement released on Thursday. That’s above the average estimate of 34.5% from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- The company now sees sales in a range of $24.1 billion to $24.3 billion for the year, and earnings of $4.57 to $4.76 a share. Previously it forecast a wider range of $23.55 billion to $23.55 billion, and $3.41 to $3.75 a share in profit.
Key Insights
- Consumer spending for the holidays is seen reaching a record this year, and department stores have traditionally received an important portion of it. The Macy’s report is further confirmation that shoppers are willing to spend this holiday season.
- Investors will be listening on the upcoming call with analysts for details about Macy’s online strategy. Activist investor Jana Partners, which recently bought 1.5% of Macy’s outstanding stock, said that the department-store chain could boost its valuation by spinning off its e-commerce business.
- Macy’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement that the company is continuing to “invest in positioning our company for long-term sustainable and profitable growth.” Earlier this month, the company said it would raise its hourly wage to $15 an hour and offer new education options. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the company is asking corporate employees to volunteer for shifts in its stores.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose as much as 10.2% in early trading on Thursday. Macy’s stock has nearly tripled in value this year through Wednesday’s close.
