(Bloomberg) -- RHB Bank Bhd. more than doubled its green loans target to 50 billion ringgit ($10.5 billion) by 2026 after the Malaysia lender surpassed its original target last year.

The bank had mobilized 23.8 billion ringgit in green financing as of end 2023, exceeding its initial target of 20 billion ringgit by 2026 under their sustainability strategy launched in 2022, RHB said in a statement on Thursday.

Read: RHB Bank to Raise Green Loans Target After Hitting Goal

Malaysia’s top banks have been raising their green loan targets since last year. The country’s biggest lender, Malayan Banking Bhd, last year said it had reached half of its 80 billion ringgit green loan target for 2025.

Its second biggest lender, CIMB Bank Bhd, had pledged to direct 100 billion ringgit in green loans by the end of this year.

