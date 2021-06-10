(Bloomberg) -- A man who had received two doses of a version of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine died of the disease in Seychelles on Thursday, according to Jude Gedeon, the public health commissioner of the island nation.

Gedeon spoke to reporters at a press conference on the islands.

While the nation of 98,000 people has inoculated a greater proportion of its population than any other country it has seen a surge in infections, raising questions about the efficacy of vaccines as Covid-19 variants become more prevalent.

The country has used Sinopharm and Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca shot made under license in India, for almost all of its vaccinations. Covishield had been allocated to people over 60 years of age in Seychelles.

The palm-fringed, Indian Ocean archipelago had raced to immunize its population so it could reopen to the tourists who are the lifeblood of its economy. The government said last month that non-vaccinated citizens were six times more likely to develop Covid-19 than those who have taken the inoculations.

