U.S. equity futures wavered on Tuesday as some investors questioned the sustainability of a powerful rally fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve pivot to rate cuts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said there is a risk of “disappointment in the near term” amid lingering concerns about economic growth and inflation, after the S&P 500 surged to its strongest close since August and the Nasdaq 100 hit a 22-month high on Monday. Citigroup Inc. strategists warned of the possibility of a short squeeze that could derail the momentum.

“Despite a more certain outlook regarding peak rates and potential cuts in 2024, there are few upside catalysts,” said Liberum strategist Susana Cruz. “Corporate guidance was pretty soft during this earning season, forecasts for the fourth quarter have fallen and we will probably see more downgrades. That's why we expect equities to experience a soft patch in the first half of 2024.”

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed. Agilent Technologies Inc. jumped in pre-market trading after an earnings beat, while Gen Digital Inc. gained after Morgan Stanley lifted its rating on the cybersecurity company's stock. Lowe's Cos Inc. slumped after cutting its sales forecast.

Markets are pricing in about a 30 per cent chance of a Fed rate cut in March. Minutes of the last rate-setting meeting, due to be published later today, may provide more insights into policy makers' thinking. The dollar extended its decline, while the Treasury yields were steady.

“We are not expecting any major new information, but the minutes could be less dovish than the current market pricing,” said Mohit Kumar, a managing director at Jefferies International. “The minutes are likely to indicate that the door is still open for another hike and emphasize that rates need to be kept on hold for longer.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index edged lower after European Central Bank Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said market expectations on rate cuts were too optimistic.

Among individual movers, TeamViewer SE plunged after the German software maker's largest shareholder sold part of its stake at a discount. Swiss medical devices firm Sonova Holding AG jumped after reporting results.

Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks and currencies extended gains as the weakening dollar spurred demand for risk assets. MSCI's index of developing-nation stocks climbed to the highest level in almost three months, led by technology companies, while the gauge for currencies soared to a 22-month high.

Chinese developers' bonds gained along with their shares after authorities began drafting a list of 50 real estate firms that would be eligible for a range of financing as Beijing sought to support the embattled property sector.

In the artificial intelligence space, OpenAI's investors are still trying to return co-founder Sam Altman to a leadership role at the ChatGPT maker. Microsoft Corp. climbed to fresh peaks after it hired Altman and Greg Brockman to lead its research team. In late US trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. rose on better-than-expected sales, while Nvidia Corp. will report quarterly results Tuesday.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak, Tuesday

U.S. existing home sales, Tuesday

FOMC issues minutes from the Nov. 1 policy meeting, Tuesday

Nvidia's earnings, Tuesday

Canada's update to the government's fiscal and economic outlook, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday — U.S. markets closed — Thursday

ECB publishes account of October policy meeting, Thursday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Black Friday, traditional kick-off for the U.S. holiday shopping season

ECB's Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:32 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0942

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2530

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 147.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5 per cent to US$37,233.81

Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$2,007.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.60 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12 per cent

Commodities