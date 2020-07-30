(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal appeals court for an emergency order block release of her sealed testimony in a defamation lawsuit and other documents.

Maxwell, who also faces sex-trafficking charges linked to her association with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, said in a court filing Thursday that her ability to get a fair trial will be harmed if, as ordered by a judge, her testimony and other evidence in the civil case are unsealed.

“The government has indicted Ghislaine Maxwell,” her lawyers told a federal appeals court in New York. “The media has all but convicted her. The government alleges, among other things, that Ms. Maxwell committed perjury during her civil deposition.”

Maxwell’s sworn testimony and other evidence were collected as part of a defamation suit filed by Virginia Guiffre, who claims Maxwell and Epstein lured her into becoming the financier’s sex slave when she was 16. She sued Maxwell for calling her account “obvious lies.” The lawsuit was settled out of court.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.