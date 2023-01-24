{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Metro raises dividend, reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Profit keeps rolling in at Loblaw and Metro

    Metro Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a profit of $231.1 million in its latest quarter, up from $207.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

    The grocery and drugstore retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 30.25 cents per share, up from 27.5 cents per share.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as Metro reported a profit of 97 cents per diluted share for the 12-weeks ended Dec. 17, up from 85 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Sales in what was the first quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled $4.67 billion, up from nearly $4.32 billion a year ago.

    The increase in sales came as food same-store sales rose 7.5 per cent compared with a year ago. Pharmacy same-store sales gained 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago with a 6.5 per cent increase in prescription drug and a 10.2 per cent gain in front-store sales.

    On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $1.00 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 88 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.