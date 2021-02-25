(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it has $18.4 billion worth of signed agreements for its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, and additional discussions are ongoing for sales this year.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks will leave the vaccine maker as the biotech brings its first product to market. The company is engaged in a search for a replacement with commercial experience as it scales up the launch of its Covid vaccine.

Total revenue was $571 million for the quarter, according to the company. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated revenue of $287.6 million.

Analysts will likely ask management about plans to optimize and expand production. Moderna aims to deliver as many as 1 billion doses of vaccine in 2021, and 1.4 billion doses in 2022, potentially boosting sales. On Wednesday, the company raised the lower end of its 2021 projection from 600 million doses to 700 million doses.

Moderna will also face questions about its efforts to study and develop multiple Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to protect against emerging variants. It has already manufactured doses of a new version modified to target the South Africa Strain, B.1.351, and shipped them to the National Institutes of Health for further study. Rivals Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE have begun studying whether a third shot of their vaccine can stimulate stronger immune responses against variants.

Moderna rose 3.3% in trading before U.S. markets opened. The shares have fallen for the past three days in New York as investors brace for quarterly results.

