Moderna Inc. announced Monday that it will supply the Canadian government with 12 million vaccine doses of its COVID-19 booster that has been specifically adapted for the Omicron variant.

The biotechnology company said in a press release that the Canadian government exercised an option to purchase 4.5 million doses of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine booster, however, the agreement is subject to Health Canada’s approval of the vaccine candidate.

In addition, the delivery of 1.5 million doses of the Omicron-targeting vaccine candidate is being accelerated from 2023 to 2022.

"We thank the Government of Canada for their trust in our mRNA technology and our next-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine platform," Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a press release.

The federal government and Moderna will also convert six million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines into the adapted Omicron-targeting version. Doses are to be delivered in 2022, following Heath Canada’s approval of the Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine.

"As we have seen throughout this pandemic, the Government of Canada continues to take important steps in preparing for the winter season and protecting its people against Omicron."