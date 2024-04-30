(Bloomberg) -- Molson Coors Brewing Co.’s more cautious outlook for beer consumption isn’t coming from the new class of weight-loss drugs, which some have speculated would dent the alcohol industry, its chief executive officer said.

“We don’t have data to suggest that’s having a meaningful impact on the alcohol space,” CEO Gavin Hattersley said on an earnings call Tuesday. “I do think we’re living in more volatile times.”

Hattersley said inflation has been “more sticky” than expected, according to a transcript of the call. “I do see cautious behavior from consumers,” he said, adding that the summer season will determine where the industry lands for the full year.

Molson has said its brands have benefited from competitor Bud Light’s loss of shelf space, but its shares fell after its first-quarter report Tuesday as it reiterated its guidance for 2024. The company said it has grown “incrementally more cautious” on its outlook for the year given early-April industry performance.

Hattersley said that April was “choppy” for the entire industry, and blamed the timing of the Easter holiday, which came earlier this year. People typically consume less beer around the holiday.

Some users of GLP-1 drugs that aid weight loss, such as Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic, have reported cutting back on alcohol and carbonated drinks in addition to meals and snacks.

