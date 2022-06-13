(Bloomberg) -- Depressed consumer sentiment is a key risk to the US stock market and economy as the Federal Reserve is set to keep fighting surging inflation with rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“The drop in sentiment not only poses a risk to the economy and market from a demand standpoint, but it also, coupled with Friday’s CPI print, keeps the Fed on a hawkish path to fight inflation,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday.

US inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May, while consumer sentiment plunged in early June to the lowest in data back to 1978. Stocks sold off on Friday and US futures signaled the S&P 500 may near a bear market again today on investor fears the latest inflation figures will likely push the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes into the fall.

“The Equity Risk Premium does not reflect the risks to growth, which are increasing due to margin pressure and weaker demand as the consumer decides to hunker down,” Wilson said.

Wilson has been among Wall Street’s most prominent bears and correctly predicted the latest market selloff. While Morgan Stanley strategists said that margin pressure and waning consumer demand dynamics have been priced in by the market, the risk of excess inventory is just now beginning to be reflected in stock prices. They reiterated their underweight on consumer discretionary shares.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David J. Kostin said that US earnings estimates are still too high and expect them to be revised downwards even further.

Despite this year’s selloff in the S&P 500, “equity valuations remain far from depressed,” Kostin wrote in a note. The surprisingly strong inflation data show “that the Fed’s battle with inflation has put a ceiling on equity valuations.”

Goldman’s base case is that equity valuations will remain roughly flat, while earnings growth will boost the S&P 500 to 4,300 by year-end, or about 10% higher than current levels.

