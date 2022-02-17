Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    22h ago

    MTY Group swings to 2021 profit as Q4 earnings jump 24% despite restaurant closures

    The Canadian Press

    The pandemic has changed the restaurant business indefinitely: Richmond Station co-owner

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - MTY Food Group Inc. swung to a profit last year as fourth-quarter earnings jumped 24 per cent despite government-mandated restaurant closures.

    The Montreal-based restaurant franchisor and operator says its net income attributable to owners was $85.6 million or $3.46 per diluted share in 2021 on $551.9 million of revenues.

    That compared with a net loss of $37.1 million or $1.50 per share on $511.1 million in revenues in 2020.

    In the three months ended Nov. 30, MTY says it earned $24.9 million or $1 per share, up from $20.1 million or 81 cents per share a year earlier.

    The company behind more than 80 restaurant brands including Thai Express, Tiki-Ming and Tutti Frutti says revenues were $146.3 million, up 15 per cent from $127.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

    MTY was expected to earn $23.3 million on $145.4 million of revenues in the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.