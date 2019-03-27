(Bloomberg) -- A federal prosecutor said a grand jury investigation begun by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is continuing “robustly.”

The prosecutor made the comment on Wednesday at a hearing in federal court in Washington, where a judge is weighing whether to release the identity of a company owned by a foreign government that refused to comply with a subpoena from Mueller.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goodhand didn’t offer any additional details in response to the judge’s question of whether the grand jury is continuing.

While Mueller has delivered his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a judge previously extended the grand jury’s term to gather evidence to July.

