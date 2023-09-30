(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk in typical fashion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his intention to attend Teknofest in Turkey next year.

Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Musk’s commitment. The X conversation between the two was sparked by Musk extending his congratulations to the teams competing in Teknofest. The technology festival has evolved into a prominent platform for showcasing Turkey’s aerospace and technology advancements.

The online interaction transpired shortly after the two men met in New York to discuss potential collaborations in artificial intelligence and the potential establishment of a Tesla factory.

Teknofest, an annual Aerospace and Technology Festival since 2018, plays host to various technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and discussions with the aim of cultivating technology interest within society and showcasing Turkey as a tech-producing nation.

The festival has evolved into a potent tool for Erdogan to connect with a younger generation that may be otherwise challenging to reach through conventional political channels. The festival is also championed by Erdogan’s son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, through his drone company, Baykar.

